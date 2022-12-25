Ishpeming Elks Lodge holds 16th annual community Christmas dinner

A community member gets a free meal at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge during its annual Christmas...
A community member gets a free meal at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge during its annual Christmas dinner.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Elks Lodge made sure everyone had a Christmas feast.

The 16th annual community Christmas dinner gave Marquette County residents a chance to gather with friends and family.

The group had 110 takeout deliveries and despite the snowy roads, the group delivered 546 meals.

“My delivery drivers have come back and said that they have had to shovel snow to be able to deliver some of the meals today. This is what Christmas is all about to me, giving back to people and giving back to the community.”

To learn more about the Ishpeming Elks Lodge and future events visit its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

