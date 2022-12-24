Plowing service hard at work with latest storm

You can download the Quikplow app on your mobile devices
You can download the Quikplow app on your mobile devices(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With snowy conditions lingering you may be looking for someone to plow your driveway.

Quikplow is an app that was created for people to request to hire a driver to plow an area. The service has come to the Upper Peninsula a year ago and has seen growth.

Founder Steve McIsaac said workers have been busy due to the recent snowstorm. He said the business has seen a wide variety of clients this year.

“We’ve seen a really large uptick this year in property managers, who want to save 10 homes, and kind of order at will. The same with realtors when they’re trying to show properties, they’ll order a plow before they show the property,” McIsaac said.

If you are interested about the Quikplow service you can download their app on your Android or Apple devices.

