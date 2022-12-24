Home heating experts share tips for keeping your home warm and pipes flowing

Before you bundle up inside, there are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes do not...
Before you bundle up inside, there are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes do not freeze over and how you can warmup your home safely.(SOURCE)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the extreme cold temps hitting Upper Michigan, home heating and plumbing experts are reminding people about insulation and keeping water in your pipes from freezing.

Businesses like Swick Home Services say poorly insulated attics, basements and crawl spaces can make a house drafty leading to higher energy bills and the potential for frozen pipes. Especially if your home is older, they say even though winter is already here having an expert look at your home is a good place to start.

“It’s a good idea to consult with someone and talk to them about what you can do to better insulate and that will not only save you on your energy costs but it will save you from that tragic pipe burst situation, that’s the best thing you can do is just consult with somebody,” said Mike Hillier, Service Technician for Swick Home Services.

Hillier also said at the very least keep checking on your pipes, especially at night once the temperatures really fall.

