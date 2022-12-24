Blizzard conditions persist near Lake Superior

A strong winter storm is gradually lifting into Quebec, Canada today. As a result, winds will remain strong across the region today. There will be times of blizzard conditions near Lake Superior with whiteouts, blowing, and drifting snow. Gusts will range from 50-60 near the shoreline of Lake Superior with speeds of 25-40mph. Areas south will have gusts from 40-50mph and speeds of 20-25mph. The main highways are in decent shape as crews have been clearing roads, but many side roads have large snowdrifts. If you’re traveling near Lake Superior do so with extreme caution as roads are slippery with sporadic whiteouts when winds pick up. Otherwise, avoid travel.

Lake-enhanced snow will continue in the west, north, and east through this evening. Additional snow amounts will range 8″-15″ in those areas through tonight with the interior areas ranging 4-7″ and for the south around an inch. Conditions improve overnight with winds weakening and snow tapering off. Christmas Day will be a lot better with some light snow in the nth. Next week will be quieter with a gradual warm-up.

Today: Lake-enhanced snow across the north and west. Otherwise, windy and bitterly cold

>Highs: Low to mid teens west, upper teens east

Christmas Day: Breezy with light snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Monday: Scattered snow showers in the north

>Highs: Mid teens

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the north

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for mixed precipitation

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

