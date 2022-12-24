Blizzard conditions linger this evening but subside by Christmas Day

New snowfall amounts starting from this afternoon into tomorrow
New snowfall amounts starting from this afternoon into tomorrow(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Snow and winds will continue to stick around for the rest of this evening and some parts of tomorrow morning. Various law enforcement offices and government offices like Gogebic and Dickinson counties say to avoid traveling unless it is absolutely necessary. Winds tonight will still vary from 20-35 mph with gusts ranging from 45-60 mph. Snowfall amounts from this afternoon into the evening will be heaviest in the east like in Alger County with 7-11″. As Christmas Day progresses snow will subside and winds will calm down with only isolated snow chances.

Christmas Day: Light snow showers in the morning; diminishes in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 10s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers in the northern counties

>Highs: Mid to High 10s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; more chances of snow in the north counties

>Highs: Mid to High 10s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy conditions; mild air settles in with warmer air

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; rising chances of a wintry mix in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with mixed precipitation

>Highs: 30s

