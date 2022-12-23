Wakefield bans parking on city streets during winter storm

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gogebic County community has banned parking on its streets during the ongoing winter storm.

The City of Wakefield says between 6:00 a.m. Friday and 6:00 a.m. Sunday, parking on all city streets is prohibited.

“An on-street parking ban is simply the most effective way to keep cars off the street, which is a crucial factor in removing snow efficiently, safely, and timely during blizzard conditions,” said city manager Robert A. Brown Jr.

