Wakefield bans parking on city streets during winter storm
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gogebic County community has banned parking on its streets during the ongoing winter storm.
The City of Wakefield says between 6:00 a.m. Friday and 6:00 a.m. Sunday, parking on all city streets is prohibited.
“An on-street parking ban is simply the most effective way to keep cars off the street, which is a crucial factor in removing snow efficiently, safely, and timely during blizzard conditions,” said city manager Robert A. Brown Jr.
