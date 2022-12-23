Tracking potential UP power outages during pre-Christmas blizzard
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WLUC) - As winds intensify Friday, power outages are expected to be reported in parts of Upper Michigan.
As a reminder, do not attempt to clear any tree or branches that are near or in contact with a utility line. A tree or branch can be energized and not show any signs. Report all trees or branches to 911 or your local utility.
- Click here to see Alger Delta Cooperative Electric Association’s outage map.
- Click here to see Cloverland Electric’s outage map.
- Click here to see Marquette Board of Light and Power’s outage map.
- Click here to see UPPCO’s outage map.
- Click here to see We Energies’ outage map.
- Click here to see Xcel Energy’s outage map.
