OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group organizes annual NYE ‘Liferides’

NYE graphic
NYE graphic(wmbf)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Free New Year’s Eve Liferides will once again be available in Delta County this year.

Rides are available from 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 through 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, and are offered in an effort to prevent alcohol-related traffic accidents and fatalities. For 38 years, OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group and numerous generous community organizations have made it a priority to get community members home safely.

The Liferides program was introduced in Delta County in 1983.

New Year’s Eve was chosen because of its association with celebrations involving alcohol and the number of alcohol-related traffic accidents and fatalities that occurred on that night.

Those who are in need of a ride can call the DATA Bus at (906) 786-1186 ext. 1 or JN Taxi at (906) 786-1122 and transportation charges will be covered by the Liferides program.

The DATA Bus is encouraging those who are able to call the day prior to preschedule a ride if possible. Since the Liferides program began, there have been no alcohol-related traffic accidents or fatalities in Delta County on New Year’s Eve, a trend that organizers hope will continue. In addition to taking advantage of the free Liferides program, people are encouraged to plan ahead by choosing a designated driver or making a plan to stay at a hotel or with friends and family rather than going out on the roads after they have been drinking.

Flyers are being distributed to local bars and restaurants with information regarding the Liferides program so that phone numbers for a safe ride home are right at patrons’ fingertips.

Liferides are made possible thanks to the generous support of the Island Resort & Casino along with Escanaba Area Credit Unions, Guardian Flight/AirMedCare Network, the Edward J. Sackerson Foundation, Community Foundation for Delta County, Delta County Communities that Care, Michigan Planners and Elmer’s County Market. Without these sponsors, it would not be possible for this transportation to remain free on New Year’s Eve. Additional support is provided by WDBC and WYKX and Radio Results Network to help further generate awareness for the program. For more information about Liferides, visit www.osfstfrancis.org/event

