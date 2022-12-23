No injuries reported in Escanaba house fire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a house fire in Escanaba Friday.

Escanaba Public Safety (EPS) says it responded to 226 N 18th Street in Escanaba around 10:24 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Officers arrived and saw flames coming out of an upstairs window and heavy smoke. Officers deployed attack lines and eventually extinguished the fire.

EPS says the upstairs of the house and the attic sustained the most fire damage. There was smoke and water damage in the lower levels. It is believed that an electrical issue upstairs may have caused the fire but it is still under investigation.

Escanaba Public Safety says it was assisted by the Delta County Central Dispatch Center, Ford River Township Volunteer Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Rampart.

