MSP Calumet Post troopers give gifts not tickets

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas is only three short days away, and the Michigan State Police post in Calumet is doing something special for drivers.

Dubbed Operation Secret Santa, it is a traffic safety initiative aimed at promoting safer driving.

“The Calumet Post has been involved with a lot of community outreach projects this year,” said MSP Calumet Post Commander First Lieutenant Christopher Croley. “I just decided to initiate a traffic safety initiative where we would pull people over for legitimate traffic violations, and instead of issuing a citation to them a week before Christmas, try and spread a little Christmas cheer.”

Those who are pulled over receive winter driving safety advice about their violation and are congratulated for following aspects of safe driving such as proper turn signals.

They will also receive an envelope containing several gift certificates from area businesses.

“They’re kind of spaced out evenly,” said MSP Calumet Post Officer Alan Narhi. “So that way, you might get a gift certificate for a coffee shop, and then a couple of free meals or free sandwiches from a different business.”

More serious violations, such as drunken driving, are not included in this initiative.

The initiative spans Keweenaw, Houghton and Baraga counties and 24 businesses pitched in to make this possible.

These include area businesses such as Chicago Beefs, the Cyberia Café, Roy’s Bakery and the Library Restaurant.

“There’s really a lot to actually list,” continued Croley. “But we just want to personally thank each and every one of them for their support, and I know that the citizens will greatly appreciate that as well.”

The initiative will continue leading up to the new year.

