The Michigan State Police department give road update

Marquette roads.
Marquette roads.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is reminding those traveling Christmas weekend to use extra caution.

The MSP said that road conditions for tomorrow could remain icy, so slow down. To make sure that drivers abide by laws troopers will be giving tickets to anyone they feel is driving too fast for the conditions. Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said luckily none of the crash troopers have seen so far in the U.P. have been serious.

“Worst case scenario is when someone loses their life in one of these crashes, so, fortunately,” said Gianunzio. “These crashes that have occurred many of them are side-offs into the ditch or minor damage type crashes.”

Giannunzio is also advising people to stay inside and only go out if they have to. He also said the MSP will have patrols out tomorrow in case anyone slides off the road.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Monday evening.
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
Benefit-eligible families will receive holiday grocery assistance
Jason Sadowski
Jason Sadowski sentenced to life in prison
blizzard
Blizzard to bring dangerous travel conditions
UPDATE: Escanaba man charged with possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine

Latest News

On the road in the passenger seat of a snowplow.
Plow drivers share their unique point of view on the roads
TV6's Cody Boyer and Vinny La Via say goodbye to Jesse Wiederhold on First Look at the Web.
TV6 First Look at the Web (12-23/2022) - Jesse's Goodbye
A number of Hancock storefronts chose to remain open on Friday during the winter storm just...
Hancock storefronts remain open despite holiday winter storm
NYE graphic
OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group organizes annual NYE ‘Liferides’