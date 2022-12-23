The Michigan State Police department give road update

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is reminding those traveling Christmas weekend to use extra caution.

The MSP said that road conditions for tomorrow could remain icy, so slow down. To make sure that drivers abide by laws troopers will be giving tickets to anyone they feel is driving too fast for the conditions. Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said luckily none of the crash troopers have seen so far in the U.P. have been serious.

“Worst case scenario is when someone loses their life in one of these crashes, so, fortunately,” said Gianunzio. “These crashes that have occurred many of them are side-offs into the ditch or minor damage type crashes.”

Giannunzio is also advising people to stay inside and only go out if they have to. He also said the MSP will have patrols out tomorrow in case anyone slides off the road.

