Houghton County Road Commission urges caution on roads during winter storm

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - In Houghton County, where it’s been snowing since Tuesday, the Houghton County Road Commission (HCRC) is asking drivers to be careful on the roads.

This is due to the large amounts of snow that are expected to cover the U.P. this holiday weekend. Drivers are cautioned to go slowly and keep their windows clear of snow.

“At these rates, and with the high wind,” said HCRC County Highway Engineer and Manager Kevin Harju. “Roads can be drifted over in a minimal amount of time, so drive slowly and be careful, and everyone gets home safe.”

In the days ahead, the commission plans to focus on keeping high-traffic roads cleared while keeping side roads open whenever possible.

With the amount of snow expected to come in the commission also asks for patience with its plow drivers. They are experiencing the same visibility challenges while out on their routes.

“The plow drivers are trying to watch a lot of things,” continued Harju. “They’re watching mailboxes, pedestrians, people walking on and inside the road, children playing on the snowbanks, so there’s a lot going on that the plow driver is trying to observe while also trying to remove the snow and watching the other motoring public.”

The commission will also send out plows to assist with clearing roads for first responders and tow companies, which will deviate them from their normal routes.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.