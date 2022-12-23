Houghton County Road Commission urges caution on roads during winter storm

The Houghton County Road Commission is asking drivers to be cautious on the roads during the...
The Houghton County Road Commission is asking drivers to be cautious on the roads during the upcoming winter weather this holiday weekend, and to be patient with their plow drivers as they clear the roads.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - In Houghton County, where it’s been snowing since Tuesday, the Houghton County Road Commission (HCRC) is asking drivers to be careful on the roads.

This is due to the large amounts of snow that are expected to cover the U.P. this holiday weekend. Drivers are cautioned to go slowly and keep their windows clear of snow.

“At these rates, and with the high wind,” said HCRC County Highway Engineer and Manager Kevin Harju. “Roads can be drifted over in a minimal amount of time, so drive slowly and be careful, and everyone gets home safe.”

In the days ahead, the commission plans to focus on keeping high-traffic roads cleared while keeping side roads open whenever possible.

With the amount of snow expected to come in the commission also asks for patience with its plow drivers. They are experiencing the same visibility challenges while out on their routes.

“The plow drivers are trying to watch a lot of things,” continued Harju. “They’re watching mailboxes, pedestrians, people walking on and inside the road, children playing on the snowbanks, so there’s a lot going on that the plow driver is trying to observe while also trying to remove the snow and watching the other motoring public.”

The commission will also send out plows to assist with clearing roads for first responders and tow companies, which will deviate them from their normal routes.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Monday evening.
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
snowy
Storm system to bring blizzard-like conditions Friday
UPDATE: Escanaba man charged with possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine
1 person found dead in Calumet Township house fire
1 person found dead in Calumet Township house fire
Jason Sadowski
Jason Sadowski sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

The Calumet post of the Michigan State Police is holding a special holiday safety initiative,...
MSP Calumet Post troopers give gifts not tickets
Super One Food store in Negaunee
2 Marquette County grocery stores explain successfully handling shopping rush
Amelias store.
Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique has last-minute deals
Alzheimer's Association
Alzheimer’s Association shares tips for caring for loved ones during winter storm and holidays