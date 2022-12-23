Hancock storefronts remain open despite holiday winter storm

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Large quantities of snow pushed around by high winds continue to blow across the Copper Country.

Hancock is no exception, with snow packing around Quincy Street and the rest of the downtown.

“If you have to be out, please make sure that your windows, your headlights, and taillights have all been cleared off,” said Hancock Police Chief Tami Sleeman. “Right now, the visibility is pretty low in the city of Hancock due to the blowing snow. Travel slow, roads are slippery.”

Despite all of this, some storefronts continue to be open regardless of the snow. This includes the Kaleva Café, which still had plenty of customers drop in.

“We thought it was going to affect us, but people are still coming in, and it’s pretty full right now,” said Kaleva Café Waitress Michelle Beauchamp. “So, it’s a regular Friday. It didn’t really affect us at all.”

On the other side of Quincy St., K.C. Bonkers Toys and Coffee was originally going to close.

However, an employee decided to brave the cold and provide hot drinks for customers.

“So, K.C Bonkers decided to stay open today to keep the holiday cheer up and running, as well as keeping it cozy,” said K.C Bonkers Toys and Coffee Barista Lily Thompson. “What better than a nice hot drink on a blizzardy day? On Christmas Eve, we’ll be open from 10 to 2, so if you’re looking for a hot drink or a last-minute Christmas present, our doors will be open.”

These establishments would also like to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday.

“Everybody out there stay safe,” continued Beauchamp. “I hope you all have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

“The Hancock Police Department would like to thank everyone in the community for the support in this community,” said Sleeman. “And wish everybody a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

