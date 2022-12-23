Gov. Whitmer activates State Emergency Operations Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) at 1 p.m. Friday to respond to hazardous weather conditions, resulting from a statewide winter storm.

The State of Michigan had been coordinating with local communities to ensure full staffing of first responders, pre-deployment of utility repair crews, readiness for road crews and availability of warming shelters. The SEOC makes additional state resources available to support local communities as necessary. As of 4 p.m., there have been no requests from local governments for state resources.

“Our top priority right now is keeping Michiganders safe. I am grateful to our first responders, road maintenance crews, utility crews and volunteers at warming centers who are working hard to keep people safe and warm,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “By taking this next step to activate the State Emergency Operations Center, we are making sure that our response is coordinated and that resources are available to impacted communities. We will continue to work with local officials and are prepared to offer the full weight of state resources to respond to the storm.”

The blizzard conditions, power outages and dangerous driving are impacting communities statewide. Throughout the activation, conditions and needs will be continually assessed and appropriate action will be taken as warranted to protect public health and safety.

Michiganders are encouraged to avoid non-essential travel throughout the remainder of the day, if possible.

The SEOC is the emergency operations center for the State of Michigan. It is located in Lansing and is overseen by the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD). The SEOC coordinates the response and recovery efforts of state agencies and assists local governments. The SEOC is staffed by state agency personnel for decision-making and information coordination for disasters and emergencies

