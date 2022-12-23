Gov. Whitmer activates State Emergency Operations Center

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.(Carlos Osorio | AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) at 1 p.m. Friday to respond to hazardous weather conditions, resulting from a statewide winter storm.

The State of Michigan had been coordinating with local communities to ensure full staffing of first responders, pre-deployment of utility repair crews, readiness for road crews and availability of warming shelters. The SEOC makes additional state resources available to support local communities as necessary. As of 4 p.m., there have been no requests from local governments for state resources.

“Our top priority right now is keeping Michiganders safe. I am grateful to our first responders, road maintenance crews, utility crews and volunteers at warming centers who are working hard to keep people safe and warm,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “By taking this next step to activate the State Emergency Operations Center, we are making sure that our response is coordinated and that resources are available to impacted communities. We will continue to work with local officials and are prepared to offer the full weight of state resources to respond to the storm.”

The blizzard conditions, power outages and dangerous driving are impacting communities statewide. Throughout the activation, conditions and needs will be continually assessed and appropriate action will be taken as warranted to protect public health and safety.

Michiganders are encouraged to avoid non-essential travel throughout the remainder of the day, if possible.

The SEOC is the emergency operations center for the State of Michigan. It is located in Lansing and is overseen by the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD). The SEOC coordinates the response and recovery efforts of state agencies and assists local governments. The SEOC is staffed by state agency personnel for decision-making and information coordination for disasters and emergencies

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Monday evening.
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
Benefit-eligible families will receive holiday grocery assistance
Jason Sadowski
Jason Sadowski sentenced to life in prison
blizzard
Blizzard to bring dangerous travel conditions
UPDATE: Escanaba man charged with possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine

Latest News

TV6's Vinny La Via and Cody Boyer say goodbye to Jesse Wiederhold on TV6 First Look at the Web.
TV6 First Look at the Web (12-23/2022) - Jesse's Goodbye
A number of Hancock storefronts chose to remain open on Friday during the winter storm just...
Hancock storefronts remain open despite holiday winter storm
NYE graphic
OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group organizes annual NYE ‘Liferides’
This is the UPS logo on the side of a delivery truck in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept....
Tracking your Christmas gifts: Postal carriers say safety comes first, weather may result in delays