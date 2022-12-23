Cakes, cookies and a visit from Mrs. Claus and the Grinch

Episode 190 of UMT features baked goods from Huron Mountain Bakery ahead of the holiday weekend
Expect conditions across the U.P. to deteriorate through the day into the evening
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you didn’t have time to make a dessert or cookies for your holiday gathering, Huron Mountain Bakery has your covered! They have a huge variety of baked goods and treats still available.

They’ll be open December 23 until 7:00 p.m. and December 24, 5:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Joe Heck and Rachel Freeman from the bakery stopped by UMT with an incredible display of what they have to offer!

