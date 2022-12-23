Blizzard Updates: Winds intensify and heavy lake effect last throughout tomorrow

Avoid traveling around for the next couple days starting today
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Blizzard warnings continue to stay in effect for many of the counties near Lake Superior with winds intensifying throughout today. Wind gusts will range from 45-55 miles per hour with those in the northern portions will experience 60 mph at times. Due to the heavy lake effect along the N and NW wind belts and the high wind gusts travel will be near impossible with whiteout conditions. Snow is shaping up to last throughout this evening into Christmas Eve, the snow tomorrow will slowly taper off by the late evening. Once Sunday rolls around expect some snowy conditions in our northern counties but will become mostly cloudy by the end of Christmas Day.

Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Radar: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/

Closures: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/closings/

Tonight: Heavy winds and heavy lake effect along the N and NW wind belts; possible whiteout conditions at times

>Highs: Mid to High 10s; singles out west

Christmas Eve: High winds and heavy snow linger throughout the day

>Highs: Low to Mid 10s; High 10s possible in the east

Christmas: Snow showers in the morning; taper off throughout the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Singles in the western; Low to Mid 10s elsewhere

Monday: Partly cloudy skies; scattered snow showers in the afternoon

>Highs: High singles to Mid 10s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow possible near Lake Superior

>Highs: 10s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; return to seasonal conditions

>Highs: Mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chances of a wintry mix possible

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

