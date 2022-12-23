Blizzard Underway: Strong winds & heavy snow continues through Christmas Eve

A strong storm system is lifting into Canada and strengthening today. On the back end of it, winds will become very strong. The most dangerous conditions take hold this afternoon the tomorrow. We’re expecting sustained speeds of 25-35mph and gusts to range from 40-60mph with the strongest winds near Lake Superior. This will be coupled with heavy lake-effect snow causing whiteout conditions, snow drifts, some impassable roads, and potential power outages! Avoid travel if at all possible! Additional snow amounts will range around 12″-24″ in the western U.P., 8″-20″ in the northcentral & eastern U.P., and 4-8″ in the southern U.P. The storm threats of strong winds and heavy snow gradually comes to an end tomorrow night. Windchill readings will range -10s-20s! Christmas day will be cold with light snow showers in the morning.

Today: Strong winds with heavy snow

>Highs: Teens west, 20s east

Christmas Eve: Strong winds with heavy lake-effect snow

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Christmas: Light snow showers, cloudy and cold

>Highs: Single numbers west, teens east

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Single numbers to teens

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

>Highs: Teens

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for an evening wintry mix and milder

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

