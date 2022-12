MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Recycle 906′s Brad Austin showcased the items to not put into the recycling bin this holiday.

Christmas lights, plastic bulbs, and fake pine tree limbs are not accepted.

Once you take the wrapping paper off a gift, there are some items that can be reused, including amazon boxes, and metal gift boxes.

