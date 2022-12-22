Wells Township shed fire extinguished overnight

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety put out a utility shed fire late Wednesday night in Wells Township.

According to public safety, the fire was reported around 11:05 p.m. at 5305 J.5 Rd. Dispatch advised that a utility shed was on fire with other structures nearby.

Arriving officers found a shed fully up in flames, but there was no danger to other out buildings. Officers put out the fire without further incident. They were on the scene for about two hours.

No injuries were reported.

Delta County Central Dispatch assisted Escanaba Public Safety.

As crews were responding to this shed fire, another call came in at 11:28 p.m. for black smoke and flames coming from St. Jude’s Adult Foster Home on 22nd St. in Escanaba. That was eventually determined to be caused by a malfunctioning basement furnace.

