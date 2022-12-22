UP emergency services, power companies prepare for intense snowfall and wind

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Power companies and emergency responders are prepared for what is expected to be a very busy Christmas weekend.

Marquette County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hummel says first responders in the county are ready to help during the storm.

“We are working with our first responder agencies as well as other support organizations in the county,” Hummel said. “Working with them on their preparedness and supporting the weather services.”

Meanwhile energy provider Cloverland Electric in the eastern part of the U.P. says it is ready to handle potential power issues.

“Cloverland stands ready to support throughout the storm,” Cloverland CEO Michael Heise said. “We have a 24/7 dispatch center which is fully staffed and operational that is prepared for outages. We have line crews standing by as well to handle the outages as they come in.”

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says if you are using a generator for backup power there are some things to consider keeping your family safe.

“Make sure that you have ventilation enough,” Zyburt said. “So often during bad storms, we get bad calls, and it has happened time and time again in my career where people get asphyxiated with carbon monoxide because they don’t have adequate ventilation.”

Zyburt says the best way you can prepare for long-term power outages is by having flashlights with batteries, food, fresh water and keeping your cell phones charged.

He also advises those who are able to go and check on any elderly or those with medical conditions in your neighborhood.

