UP beer, wine distributor celebrates 85 years of business

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employees at Upper Peninsula-based Pike Distributors, Inc. celebrated 85 years in business this year – a true testament to Michigan’s beer and wine distributors’ deep roots in their communities.

“My brother Jack and I are proud to be third-generation owners after growing up in the business, working side by side with our father, Joe Ketvirtis,” said Sarah Ketvirtis, owner of Pike Distributors, Inc. “Our grandfather, Stan, was running beer out of a pick-up truck back in 1937 when Pike first got started. As a family business, we have a hands-on, open-door approach that emphasizes employee development and teamwork.”

Michigan’s independent, family-owned beer distributors are leaders in charitable giving in their communities and actively partner with local organizations. Pike Distributors is no exception, with the company’s long-term involvement and sponsorship of numerous groups and local events throughout the Upper Peninsula.

“The communities we live and work in are so important to us,” Ketvirtis said. “We wouldn’t be here without them. Our team goes above and beyond to help ensure local groups have successful events and can carry out their missions. Whether we are helping with set up, making monetary donations, or putting in volunteer hours, we do as much as we can to support the local organizations, projects, and events that improve the places we live.”

As a local, family-owned business, Pike Distributors is uniquely positioned to respond to the needs of its local communities they serve and stay actively involved in the places they live, work, and service. The company’s community service runs deep, with decades-long involvement in many local non-profits and events that benefit the outdoors, health and wellness, sports, music, culture, and more. “Many of the organizations we support are the same ones our grandfather, Stan, began supporting years ago,” said Jack Ketvirtis, owner of Pike Distributors, Inc. “We are proud to carry on those time-honored traditions, and we wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season. Cheers to a great 2023!”

According to a press release, Pike employs about 90 people and services seven counties in the Upper Peninsula, with three distribution centers in Newberry, Gladstone, and Marquette, Michigan. Additionally, they have 30 semis running throughout the country.

