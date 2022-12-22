UP airports prepare for busy holiday travel as winter storm draws near

Sawyer International Airport sign
Sawyer International Airport sign(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With many traveling for the holidays, the coming winter storm could create delays and other problems. Heavy snow and gusty winds are expected through the weekend and Upper Michigan airports are doing their best to prepare.

Sawyer International Airport employees said they’re fully staffed and ready for the storm but the traveling public needs to be patient.

“Behind the scenes, our staff is preparing our equipment to remove the snow the airlines are fully staffed just as we are but flexibility and patients are a must, especially when traveling through the holiday season, I would definitely arrive one and a half to two hours before your flight, especially considering the road conditions and to ensure that you’re safe,” Sawyer International Airport Assistant Manager Megan Murray said.

Murray also recommends downloading the apps for your airline and enabling push notifications so you can be alerted if there are delays or cancellations.

