Soccer icon Pelé's health has worsened, hospital says

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending...
Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.(CNN BRASIL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Brazilian soccer legend Pelé's health has worsened and he now requires greater care, according to a statement by the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo on Wednesday.

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection and “re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment over the colon cancer identified in September 2021,” the hospital said at the time.

The hospital said Wednesday that Pelé “presents progression of the oncological disease and requires greater care related to renal (kidney) and cardiac dysfunctions.”

According to an Instagram post by Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento, the soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowy
Storm system to bring blizzard-like conditions Friday
A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Monday evening.
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
UPDATE: Escanaba man charged with possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine
1 person found dead in Calumet Township house fire
1 person found dead in Calumet Township house fire
Benefit-eligible families will receive holiday grocery assistance

Latest News

Baltimore police and FBI announce that more people were arrested in rideshare carjackings and...
Arrests announced in rideshare carjackings
Wells Township shed fire extinguished overnight
The official number was 106,699 overdose deaths, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Final tally: Nearly 107,000 US overdose deaths last year
Rep. Richie Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, discusses the IRS failures to...
House Ways and Means chief discusses IRS failures regarding Trump
Dollar Bay garage fire extinguished