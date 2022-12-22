Sister Stockings bring joy to women this Christmas

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sister Stockings began in 2016 as an opportunity to nominate women who are having a particularly difficult year. Monet Borione started it when she realized her stocking would be empty on Christmas morning. Battling through recently losing her voice, Borione says she wanted to give back.

“I realized that if there were other women that felt like that, I wanted to give them something tangible, something unexpected, it was that last-minute knock on the door that I really needed,” Borione said.

Hand-sewn stockings are delivered filled with self-care items and a letter from the person who nominated them.

Borione said she hopes the gesture can brighten someone’s Christmas.

“Hopefully, you’ve got a feeling in your heart of peace and that you’re loved for who you are in the moment, even if it’s not the moment you wished,” Borione said.

Wednesday night, volunteers came by and picked up the stockings and dropped them off. Kendra Symbal, a volunteer with Sister Stockings, says oftentimes it’s very surprising to the recipients.

“We get many reactions, some are just giant hugs of love and warmth and relief, others are just tears of hope and joy and disbelief,” Symbal said.

Over the years, with the help of volunteers and community donations, they’ve stitched, filled, and delivered more than 160 stockings to women in Marquette County.

“At the end of today that’s the best is just knowing that a few days before Christmas somebody’s load has been lightened and maybe they have a little more hope than they had before they got their stocking,” Symbal said.

On Wednesday night, 17 women in Marquette County from Skandia to Michigamme received their Sister Stockings.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.