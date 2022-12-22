Room at the Inn sings Christmas carols around Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette homeless shelter is spreading holiday cheer.

Room at the Inn offers food, shelter and other assistance to Marquette’s unhoused neighbors. Members of the shelter’s staff and board of directors sang Christmas carols around town Wednesday. The group went up and down Washington Street stopping at businesses like the Marquette Food Co-op and Fire Station Cannabis.

Room at the Inn says the merry event was a thank-you to the community for its generous support this year.

“[We’re] going around, trying to spread some holiday cheer,” said Stephen Krygier, Room at the Inn interim executive director. “It’s a bit chilly, so we’re trying to warm up the hearts of our fellow community members, especially those who have been so generous and kind to Room at the Inn.”

The group’s setlist included Christmas classics such as “Deck the Halls,” “Jingle Bells,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

