No injuries in overnight fire at Sagola Township camp

SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a fire early Thursday morning in northern Dickinson County.

At 12:20 a.m. central time, the Sagola Township Fire Department was paged to N12425 M-95, north of Channing, for a fully engulfed structure fire.

The Sagola Township Fire Department says upon arrival, its crews deployed two 1-and-a-half-inch attack handlines and began an exterior attack. The incident commander said frigid temperatures, high wind and heavy snow on the ground made attacking the fire difficult.

By 1:30 a.m., mutual aid from six other fire departments was requested.

No injuries were reported, and no occupants were inside the house. Also, no family was displaced due to the house fire, the residence was being used as a camp.

The investigation is currently ongoing. The structure is considered a complete loss.

