Michigan and Wisconsin law enforcement participate in ‘Shop with a Cop’

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan and Wisconsin law enforcement helped children shop for those in need Wednesday night.

Seven law enforcement agencies from Michigan and Wisconsin took 25 third-grade students shopping. The seven agencies were the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin Division of Forestry, Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain Police Department, and Kingsford Public Safety.

The “Shop with a Cop” program started in Florence County 24 years ago. Each child was given a “giving tree” with another child in need, and then paired up with an officer.

After enjoying a complimentary meal donated by Culvers, each child had $200 to shop with at Walmart.

“They get to interact with law enforcement, the parents get to see positivity coming out of it. That is our bottom line. Our office is known as the community service office, and we want to have a positive interaction with the kids. It’s not often that when a law enforcement officer shows up at your door is it a positive interaction,” said Cindy Nault, Florence County Shop with a Cop coordinator.

The children were instructed to shop for their giving tree person first, then their immediate family, and if there was leftover money, they could get something for themselves.

