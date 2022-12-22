Marquette Food Co-op close to fundraising goal for ‘Round Up at the Register’

Poster for Round Up at the Register Marquette Food Co-op
Poster for Round Up at the Register Marquette Food Co-op(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op has almost reached its goal for its ‘Round Up at the Register’ fundraiser. Shoppers can round up their total to the nearest dollar at the register to donate to United Way of Marquette County.

So far the Co-op has nearly reached its $5,000 goal. Proceeds go to United Way, which, in turn, benefits more than 30 local and regional charity organizations.

“We really believe in the work that United Way is doing and we love the fact that we can participate in a donation program that helps so many different organizations all at the same time so, it’s a really easy way to help lots of different things that we believe in,” said Sarah Monte, Marquette Food Co-op outreach director.

Monte says the rush of customers ahead of the holiday weekend and the winter storm has helped them get very close to that $5,000 goal.

