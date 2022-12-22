Keweenaw Snowmobile Club opens Portage Lake Lift Bridge seasonal snowmobile crossing

The Keweenaw Snowmobile Club opened the seasonal snowmobile crossing on Portage Lake Lift Bridge on Wednesday, opening up the Keweenaw to the snowmobile season.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - With more and more snow piling up in the Copper Country, snowmobilers are eager to get onto the trails once again this season.

On Wednesday, the Keweenaw Snowmobile Club (KSC) opened up the lower level of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge. This allows for easy access between the Keweenaw and the rest of the Upper Peninsula.

“Our club is just very excited to get this season kicked off,” said KSC Volunteer Chad VanBennekom. “It’s a little late this year. We’re excited that the snow is finally here, and we have a good group of volunteers and operators this year.”

The club lays down a strip of filter fabric along the length of the bridge and dumps snow along it that is hauled in by the cities of Houghton and Hancock.

They then use a groomer to smooth and pack down the snow.

“It’s a pretty big process to get this set up,” said KSC Trail Boss Justin Rogan. “If we didn’t, everybody would have to trailer across the canal. A lot of our trail systems are across the bridge and a lot of the businesses and everything that snowmobiling provides an income for. Without this, less people would probably come because it’s more of a hassle.”

This crossing also helps discourage any snowmobilers from potentially using the canal as a way across.

Despite the crossing now being open to snowmobilers, the club cautions them in light of the oncoming storm expected over the next few days.

“Make sure to have good, warm gear on if you’re going to be out on the trails,” continued VanBennekom. “Make sure that you’re being safe, it’s still early season conditions here. Please ride slow. Make sure you have a phone with you.”

“Just use your best judgment when you go out,” added Rogan. “Watch for downed trees, we can’t be everywhere at once with the groomers to make sure everything is safe for everyone to ride on. You know, when we get a massive dumping like that, it’s going to take us a little bit of time.”

After groomers get onto the trails, riding should be good into the new year.

