Jeffrey’s Restaurant collects over 600 gifts for community children, restaurant manager shares efficient wrapping technique
GM Carissa Taylor demonstrates her gift-wrapping technique
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jeffrey’s Restaurant collected hundreds of gifts for hundreds of children with its Angel Tree this Christmas season.
General Manager Carissa Taylor estimates that she helped wrap over 600 gifts, all of which were donated by the community, in a matter of weeks.
Taylor shares her technique for efficient, and less wasteful, wrapping.
And finally, Tia Trudgeon challenges the Morning News team to a fast wrap battle.
