Jeffrey’s Restaurant collects over 600 gifts for community children, restaurant manager shares efficient wrapping technique

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jeffrey’s Restaurant collected hundreds of gifts for hundreds of children with its Angel Tree this Christmas season.

General Manager Carissa Taylor estimates that she helped wrap over 600 gifts, all of which were donated by the community, in a matter of weeks.

Carissa Taylor, wrapped over 600 presents for kids in need, donated from the community to Jeffrey's Restaurant's Angel Tree.

Taylor shares her technique for efficient, and less wasteful, wrapping.

Carissa Taylor shares her gift-wrapping technique.

And finally, Tia Trudgeon challenges the Morning News team to a fast wrap battle.

Tia Trudgeon challenges the TV6 Morning News team to a gift wrap battle.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.