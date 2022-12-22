Gov. Whitmer appoints 2 to MTU Board of Trustees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reappointed a Marquette man to the Michigan Technological University Board of Trustees Thursday and appointed a Lower Michigan woman to serve her first term on the board.

Matthew D. Johnson, of Marquette, is a manager of External Relations at Eagle Mine in Marquette County. Johnson earned his Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration and his Master of Public Administration from Northern Michigan University. Johnson is reappointed for a term commencing January 1, 2023 and expiring December 31, 2030. Johnson’s initial term started January 1, 2021.

Monique Q. Wells, of Chelsea, is the director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at DTE Energy. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Michigan Technological University and a Master of Education in Career and Technical Education from the University of Toledo. Wells is appointed for a term commencing January 1, 2023 and expiring December 31, 2030. She succeeds Brenda Ryan.

The Board of Trustees is the governing body for Michigan Technological University. Among their responsibilities are the bylaws for the governing of the institution, fixing tuition rates and other fees and charges, appointing and removing personnel, determining compensation, conferring degrees, managing gifts, entering agreements, and acquiring and disposing of property.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the state Senate.

