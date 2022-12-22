Furnace malfunction leads to Escanaba adult foster home evacuation

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An adult foster home was evacuated late Wednesday night because of reported black smoke and flames

According to Escanaba Public Safety, emergency personnel were dispatched to St. Jude’s Adult Foster Care for black smoke and flames around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived at 509 S. 22nd St., officers found staff evacuating all of the tenants from the building. Officers assisted by transporting tenants to Holy Name Catholic School to keep them warm.

Upon entering the home, no flames were discovered but heavy smoke was present. The home was ventilated for several minutes, once all smoke was removed the residents were returned to the home. No injuries were reported. After an investigation it was determined a furnace malfunction in the basement was the cause.

Also assisting on the scene was the Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, Ford River Township Fire Department, DTE, and Delta County Central Dispatch.

