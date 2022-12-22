Escanaba food market prepares for holiday rush Friday, looking to keep shelves stocked

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba market is preparing for one of the busiest days of the year. Staff at Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba said the busiest days of the year are July 3, the day before Thanksgiving and Dec. 23.

This year, on top of the holiday rush, strong winter weather has increased demand. Co-owner Mike Dagenais said they may run out of eggs Thursday evening, but have secured additional deliveries to keep stock consistent and restock the shelves.

“You want to make sure you order enough and guess right. Tomorrow I might not even have a half-gallon of orange juice on the shelves. We will hopefully get it re-stocked along with the other stuff, like the eggs. I am counting on getting eggs,” Dagenais said.

The grocery market will be open until 5 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve, and closed Christmas Day.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.