Dollar Bay garage fire extinguished

By Nathan Larsh
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office a detached garage fire in Dollar Bay has been full extinguished.

Around 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Houghton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 23322 Cedar Avenue in Dollar Bay. When they arrived, a detached garage was fully engulfed in flames. Dollar Bay Fire, and First Responders were on scene to put out the fire.

