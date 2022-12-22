Dollar Bay garage fire extinguished

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office a detached garage fire in Dollar Bay has been full extinguished.

Around 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Houghton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 23322 Cedar Avenue in Dollar Bay. When they arrived, a detached garage was fully engulfed in flames. Dollar Bay Fire, and First Responders were on scene to put out the fire.

