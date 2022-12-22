DNR and Superior Outfitters plan for successful ice fishing season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular activity among outdoor enthusiasts in the U.P. is ice fishing. The sport can be both fun and dangerous if not done correctly.

Right now, outdoor experts are helping both beginners and veterans in the sport prepare to have a safe and successful season on the ice. Superior Outfitters Owner Nick Simon advises first-time ice fishers to avoid going alone.

“Go with someone that knows what they are doing especially this time of year just for safety,” said Simon. “You do want to also carry a spud and ice picks.”

When it comes to preparing your gear, he said you need to consider travel, especially in sometimes volatile winter weather.

“Travel is going to get more difficult on the lake, and that’s something to consider when you have high winds,” said Simon. “You have to be very careful with how you secure down your shack because a lot of shacks won’t hold up with some of the wind we’re going to have.”

Meanwhile, the DNR wants people to keep ice safety top-of-mind. DNR Public Information Officer John Pepin said testing the ice is one of the most important things that you can do.

“You could be in a spot where the ice is six inches thick here and you can go 40 feet away,” said Peppin. “It’s two inches thick. So, it’s always good to have a spud or spike to test out in front of you when you are talking about.”

In addition to testing the ice, Pepin expressed how there are precautions you can take which could save your life if you fall on the ice.

“You can take a string, some people put nails and tie string around, run it through your coat and out the other side,” said Pepin. “So if you did fall in, you could those nails to pull yourself out.”

The DNR is also saying it is way too early to take your vehicle on the lake. So, for now, just walk if you are ice fishing.

