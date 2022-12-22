Blizzards, banjos, and games to play at your holiday gathering

Upper Michigan Today episode 189
Elizabeth Peterson, Adam Carpenter, Jake Kuhlman, Don Ryan, MK DiVirgilio, and Tia Trudgeon...
Elizabeth Peterson, Adam Carpenter, Jake Kuhlman, Don Ryan, MK DiVirgilio, and Tia Trudgeon pose in front of the TV6 Christmas tree.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... a blizzard is bringing hazardous travel conditions across the region.

Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez breaks down the weather through the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez breaks down Christmas weekend weather.

Bluegrass band Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand’s Adam Carpenter and Jake Kuhlman revisit Upper Michigan Today to share an update about their music.

Their original song “Trailers and Tornadoes” hits music streaming platforms on January 26th. The band will release singles monthly until spring when they’ll drop the full album.

Plus... the duo plays a Christmas tune.

Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand's song "Trailers and Tornadoes" hits music streaming platforms on January 26.

If you’re still thinking of ways to keep your family entertained this Christmas, consider playing Face the Cookie or Marshmallow Mouth.

TV6′s Digital Content Manager MK DiVirgilio joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson for a round of each game.

Tia, Elizabeth, and MK play Christmas-themed games that you can play at your holiday gathering.

And finally, Don Ryan pops in to share the station’s plans for a TV6 Christmas. The musical duo closes out the episode with Jingle Bells.

Don Ryan talks about his upcoming TV6 Christmas special and Adam Carpenter and Jake Kuhlman play Jingle Bells.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

