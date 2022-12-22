Blizzards, banjos, and games to play at your holiday gathering

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... a blizzard is bringing hazardous travel conditions across the region.

Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez breaks down the weather through the weekend.

Bluegrass band Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand’s Adam Carpenter and Jake Kuhlman revisit Upper Michigan Today to share an update about their music.

Their original song “Trailers and Tornadoes” hits music streaming platforms on January 26th. The band will release singles monthly until spring when they’ll drop the full album.

Plus... the duo plays a Christmas tune.

If you’re still thinking of ways to keep your family entertained this Christmas, consider playing Face the Cookie or Marshmallow Mouth.

TV6′s Digital Content Manager MK DiVirgilio joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson for a round of each game.

And finally, Don Ryan pops in to share the station’s plans for a TV6 Christmas. The musical duo closes out the episode with Jingle Bells.

