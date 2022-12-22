Blizzard to impact parts of Upper Michigan Thursday night-Saturday evening

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Alger, Houghton, Keweenaw, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic and Luce Counties from tonight through Saturday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Iron and Menominee Counties from tonight through Saturday evening and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Florence and Marinette counties through Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations could reach or exceed two feet for higher elevations. 55 mph wind gusts are also possible, which will create blowing and drifting snow, impacting the Friday morning and Friday evening commutes with reduced visibilities and slippery roads. Downed tree branches and power lines are also possible. If you are in the Blizzard Warning, travel should be restricted to emergencies only. Wind chills as low as -20 could also create hazards if you are exposed to the cold for too long.

Tonight: Snow and blowing snow likely. Blizzard conditions possible. Windy, with 55 mph gusts.

>Lows: Teens for most. Single digits for the western interior. 20s for the Munising and Copper Harbor areas.

Friday: Snow and blowing snow likely. Blizzard conditions possible. Visibilities to 1/4 of a mile or less. Windy, with 55 mph gusts.

>Highs: Teens for most. 20s near lakeshores.

Saturday: Snow and blowing snow likely. Blizzard conditions possible. Visibilities to 1/4 of a mile or less. Windy, with 55 mph gusts.

>Highs: Teens

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with snow showers likely. Blowing snow at times.

>Highs: Teens

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated snow showers.

>Highs: Teens

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with areas of snow showers.

>Highs: Around 20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated snow showers.

>Highs: 20s

