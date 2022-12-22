Blizzard to bring dangerous travel conditions

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The first round of snow with a strong storm system is moving in. Plan on light snow this morning with snow becoming moderate and widespread during the day. Some lake enhanced likely off of Lake Michigan. Snowfall amounts will range from 6″-12″ through this evening. However, snowfall amounts from today through Saturday will easily push two and a half feet of snow in the western and eastern U.P. with lower amounts south. A blizzard is expected tomorrow through Saturday. It will bring dangerous travel conditions. Aside from heavy snow, we’re expecting strong winds. Wind speeds will range from 25-35mph with gusts of 40-60mph. This will cause whiteout conditions and large snow drifts. Avoid travel during this time period! Stay tuned for updates.

Christmas looks a lot better with lingering light snow and colder air.

Current Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Closures: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/closings/

Current Radar: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/

Today: Light to moderate widespread snow

>Highs: 20s west, low 30s east

Friday: Windy with widespread heavy snow

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Saturday: Strong winds with heavy snow

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Christmas Day: Light snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Monday: Scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

>Highs: Upper teens west, low20s east

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

