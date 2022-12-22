Automotive experts share tips for cold weather ahead of winter storm

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the winter storm bearing down and temperatures falling, car experts are sharing some tips to make sure your vehicle makes it through.

From properly inflated seasonal tires to a fully charged battery, experts say much of the winter maintenance on your vehicle is preventative. They also recommend keeping an emergency kit in your car in case you get stranded.

Staff at Quality Car Care Center in Marquette said they’ve seen customers come in ahead of this winter storm already.

“We’ve had lots of good preventative people coming in, in addition to batteries there’s snow tires and just general maintenance to try to get things done before the actual cold weather is here. The biggest thing is preventative, battery is probably going to be the biggest issue you have with the cold weather,” said Mike Grange, Quality Car Care Center service writer.

Grange also said much of the preventative maintenance like checking anti-freeze, belts, hoses and battery quality can be done during an oil change.

