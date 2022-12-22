Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique has last-minute deals

Amelias store.
Amelias store.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique in Marquette said that it still has last-minute deals for last-minute shoppers.

Going on now in the store is its 12 Sales of Christmas. During this sale every day, one item will be on sale in the store until Christmas. With Christmas being three days away, store employees said they noticed right now there are more male shoppers than usual. Employees also said if you need help getting someone a gift, they are happy to help.

“We are really excited about this last week when everyone comes in and ask questions and were able to really help and tell them what we have to offer and share the wide uniqueness of our store,” said Amelia’s Store Manager Barbie Ward-Thomas.

The store will be open at regular hours and close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. As for Christmas Day, the store will be closed.

