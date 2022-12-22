Alzheimer’s Association shares tips for caring for loved ones during winter storm and holidays

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the winter storm continues and the Christmas holiday approaches, the Alzheimer’s Association is sharing tips for checking in on your loved ones.

The Alzheimer’s Association says when stopping by to visit a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia there are some things you should do. Make sure the house is warm enough, make sure they’re dressed appropriately and ensure they’re eating and drinking regularly.

“We need to be detectives, we need to really investigate what’s happening for the individual and be on the lookout for signs of distress, especially when it comes to really cold weather, we want to make sure the individual isn’t experiencing hypothermia,” said Jennifer Reeder, Alzheimer’s Association director of education/social services.

the Alzheimer’s Association also has a hotline you can call for more information.

That number is 1-800-272-3900.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.