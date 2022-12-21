Unleash the powers of journaling with your own custom diary
Artist Jayna Laviolette shows you the ropes on Upper Michigan Today episode 188
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the first official day of winter and it sure feels like it.
On Wednesday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon talk about their experience ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, new menu items at The Courtyards, and share a book club reminder.
Artist and avid journaler Jayna Laviolette joins to talk about the power of writing down your thoughts.
Journals come in all shapes and sizes and can be used for different purposes. Laviolette says that making your own journal takes the pressure off of filling it with “perfection”.
Laviolette shows the UMT hosts how to put together their own journals using recycled materials.
This is a great way to create a book of old Christmas cards from a loved one, for example.
Laviolette posts tutorials on her website jaynarose.com pertaining to journaling, bookbinding, and more.
You can join her in person on December 28 at the Peter White Public Library for a custom journal workshop.
It’s happening in the basement in the Arts and Culture Center from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.
