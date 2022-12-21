Skiing around Michigan with ‘Cold is Cool’ passport app

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This winter, the Michigan Snowsports Industries Association is encouraging kids to hit the slopes. For the last 14 years, the association has organized its “Cold is Cool” passport app.

For $30, fourth and fifth-grade students can ski free up to three times at 29 participating mountains across Michigan. There are six in the U.P. Big Powderhorn, Marquette Mountain, Mount Ripley, Pine Mountain, Porcupine Mountain and Snowriver Mountain Resort.

“What it does is it tries to help families make skiing more affordable. If the kid’s lift tickets are complementary, then we are hoping they take their kids out more often,” said Mickey MacWilliams, Michigan Snowsports Industries Association executive director.

To register visit here. The cost is $30, and proof of grade level is required. MacWilliams said it can be as simple as a report card, progress report, or student ID.

