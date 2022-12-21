Room At the Inn receives generous donation from DTE

Coat/sleeping bag.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Room at the Inn in Marquette said it’s blessed to receive 10 emergency sleeping bags and winter apparel from the DTE Energy Foundation.

This was made possible was made by DTE’s Regional Manager for Corporate and Government Affairs Christopher Hack.

The organization also received additional contributions from the Marquette Alternative High School which donated a few hundred pairs of socks. Organizers said the main goal is to help Marquette’s unhoused neighbors.

“This is really supporting some of our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Room at the Inn Interim Executive Director Stephen Krygier. “[These are] individuals who don’t necessarily have a variety of means at their beck and call to provide essential support services and I actually think of this as emergency mini shelter.”

Right now, there is also a winter coat drive with Provisions MQT coffee shop that runs through Dec. 31.

