New year new menu, The Courtyards Bar rolling out new sandwiches and drinks
90% of the bar’s food truck menu is under $10
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new year brings a new menu to The Courtyards Bar.
Seven new sandwiches are being added to the lineup at the Second Line T-Bars and Tapas food truck with a new sauce being featured every week.
New cocktails and non-alcoholic libations are also hitting the menu.
Chef Chris Durley says there are a variety of global flavors on the menu, some of which cater to food allergies, most of which are under $10.
Gluten-free fried chicken, anyone?
Durley whips up one of the new items, a spicy Italian sandwich, for the TV6 Morning News team. He says nearly all of the ingredients are made in-house.
The sandwiches are Morning News team-approved.
The Courtyards’ food truck is open Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
The Courtyards Bar is located at 1110 Champion St., Marquette.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.