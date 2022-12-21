New year new menu, The Courtyards Bar rolling out new sandwiches and drinks

90% of the bar’s food truck menu is under $10
Chef Chris Durley makes his spicy Italian sandwich, one of the new menu items being rolled out...
Chef Chris Durley makes his spicy Italian sandwich, one of the new menu items being rolled out at The Courtyards.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new year brings a new menu to The Courtyards Bar.

Seven new sandwiches are being added to the lineup at the Second Line T-Bars and Tapas food truck with a new sauce being featured every week.

New cocktails and non-alcoholic libations are also hitting the menu.

Chef Chris Durley says there are a variety of global flavors on the menu, some of which cater to food allergies, most of which are under $10.

Gluten-free fried chicken, anyone?

The Courtyards Bar is rolling out new menu items in the new year; 90% of the menu will be under $10.

Durley whips up one of the new items, a spicy Italian sandwich, for the TV6 Morning News team. He says nearly all of the ingredients are made in-house.

The Courtyards is rolling out 7 new sandwiches, made mostly with house-made ingredients.

The sandwiches are Morning News team-approved.

The TV6 Morning News team taste-tests a new sandwich from The Courtyards.

The Courtyards’ food truck is open Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The Courtyards Bar serves food Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Courtyards Bar is located at 1110 Champion St., Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benefit-eligible families will receive holiday grocery assistance
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
1 dead after snowmobile crash in Au Train Township
Houghton-area law enforcement is alerting the community of an individual who may have been on...
UPDATE: Ohio man wanted for murder was not on MTU campus
A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Monday evening.
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
Sex offender sentenced to prison after traveling to UP and grooming minor

Latest News

The air is cold but the sandwiches at The Courtyards are hot
The air is cold but the sandwiches at The Courtyards are hot
The TV6 Morning News team taste-tests a new sandwich from The Courtyards.
The Courtyards unveils new spicy Italian sandwich, the TV6 Morning News taste-tests
Chef Chris Durley makes his spicy Italian sandwich, one of the new menu items being rolled out...
Chef Durley whips up one of The Courtyards' new sandwiches
Tia Trudgeon talks to Chef Chris Durley about the new menu items at The Courtyards Bar.
The Courtyards rolling out new menu items in the new year