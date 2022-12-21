New year new menu, The Courtyards Bar rolling out new sandwiches and drinks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new year brings a new menu to The Courtyards Bar.

Seven new sandwiches are being added to the lineup at the Second Line T-Bars and Tapas food truck with a new sauce being featured every week.

New cocktails and non-alcoholic libations are also hitting the menu.

Chef Chris Durley says there are a variety of global flavors on the menu, some of which cater to food allergies, most of which are under $10.

Gluten-free fried chicken, anyone?

The Courtyards Bar is rolling out new menu items in the new year; 90% of the menu will be under $10.

Durley whips up one of the new items, a spicy Italian sandwich, for the TV6 Morning News team. He says nearly all of the ingredients are made in-house.

The Courtyards is rolling out 7 new sandwiches, made mostly with house-made ingredients.

The sandwiches are Morning News team-approved.

The TV6 Morning News team taste-tests a new sandwich from The Courtyards.

The Courtyards’ food truck is open Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The Courtyards Bar serves food Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Courtyards Bar is located at 1110 Champion St., Marquette.

