Moderate snow tonight with heavier snow by the end of the week

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The first round of snow is already moving through parts of the U.P. and snow is in the forecast for the rest of this week. This first round through tonight and tomorrow will be light to moderate but winds will begin to ramp up by tomorrow evening. As the winds kick up heavier snow follows which could make traveling conditions highly difficult to impossible at times so be sure to plan ahead. These sustained high winds and heavy snow could lead to blizzard-like conditions and amounts are varying but most near Lake Superior could see up to 24″ of snow. As the weekend rolls around lake effect snow continues along the north wind belts with snow chances ending by the middle of the day on Christmas Day.

Thursday: Widespread moderate snow; light winds in the morning that ramp up in the evening

>Highs: High 10s Low 20s

Friday: High winds and widespread heavy snow; wind gusts projected around 40-45 mph some isolated areas could see closer to 60 mph

>Highs: Mid to High 10s

Saturday: Windy conditions linger with snow in the northern portion of the U.P.

>Highs: Mid to High singles in the west; Mid to High 10s in the east

Christmas Day: Snow showers linger but taper off throughout the day

>Highs: Low to Mid singles

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with chances of scattered snow

>Highs: 10s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

