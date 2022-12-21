Mediabrew Communications collects Christmas presents for Jacobetti veterans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mediabrew delivered Christmas cheer to the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans on Wednesday.

This is year 20 of the annual “Christmas is for Veterans” project.

Each year, the station broadcasts a list of items for the veterans at the Jacobetti.

Listeners then purchase the items during their Christmas shopping and deliver them to the station.

Sarah Johnson, Jacobetti volunteer and donations coordinator says that the veterans can feel the love.

“This event is especially special, it’s been happening for 20 years. The community support is just incredible,” said Johnson. “Our veterans know that they’re loved and appreciated.”

Mediabrew News Director Walt Lindala agrees, saying that Yoopers never disappoint.

“When we put the call out to the folks in the community, they step up. They bring in items and sometimes way more than we expect and even better quality,” said Lindala. “And when we get that kind of response from our listening audience and the members of our Marquette County community, it’s amazing.”

This year’s items included things like lotion, shampoo, razors and personal care items.

