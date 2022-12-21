Marquette County Board recognizes Negaunee Miners football team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board Tuesday recognized the Negaunee Miners football team on their season. Board Chair, Gerald Corkin, presented a plaque to the Negaunee Captains Drake Spickerman, Nico Lukkarinen and Phillip Nelson.

The plaque is in recognition of their 2022 season where they went 13-1 and finished state runner-up in division six.

“It’s a tremendous honor really to just show all the work that we put in throughout the season and it’s just a great way to cap off the season and it really shows the character of our county and it was just a great honor,” said Drake Spickerman, NHS Football captain.

Negaunee Coach Paul Jacobson was named the Upper Peninsula 11-player football coach of the year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.