Man out on bond found with $9M in cocaine during traffic stop, sheriff’s office says

Florence County deputies say they discovered about $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic...
Florence County deputies say they discovered about $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 95.(Florence County Sheriff’s Office)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A traffic stop turned into a major drug bust in South Carolina this week.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, it all started when deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 95 on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies had probable cause to search the car during the traffic stop and ended up finding 118 pounds of cocaine, $182,000 in cash and a gun.

Authorities identified the driver as 34-year-old Sheldon Alexander. He is from Los Angeles and a native of Trinidad, but investigators said he is in the U.S. illegally.

Deputies said Alexander was found to be out on bond and is also facing a murder charge in California.

Authorities in South Carolina say Sheldon Alexander has been arrested in a major drug bust.
Authorities in South Carolina say Sheldon Alexander has been arrested in a major drug bust.(Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

The 34-year-old was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

Florence County authorities said the cocaine had an estimated street value of around $9 million.

