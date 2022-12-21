Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly looking for volunteer drivers and cookie donations for annual Christmas meals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Christmas Day, Little Brothers and Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) will host its annual Christmas senior dinners for five U.P. counties.

Offering delivery and sit-down options, this is the Upper Michigan Chapter’s 40th year providing these meals. Sit-down meals will begin starting at 1 p.m.

It will consist of turkey, stuffing, mashed and sweet potatoes, vegetables and more.

Before the festivities begin, however, the organization needs some help.

“We are more in need of delivery drivers at most if not all of our sites,” said LBFE Program Manager Pam Lowney. “A lot of our elders can’t make it out. They’re not wanting to leave their house yet for different reasons, and so that puts our need for delivery drivers up a little bit more than normal.”

Volunteers will deliver meals between noon and 2 p.m. and are encouraged to spend some time with the seniors they meet.

Little Brothers is also looking for musicians to play at sit-down meal sites.

Finally, they’re hoping for donations of a staple holiday treat.

“One of our greatest needs at this point is cookies, which each of our elders receives,” LBFE Donor Relations Manager Amber Goodman. “We’re about halfway there at this moment. We still need about 2,400 cookies, and we would ideally like to receive all these cookies by [Dec.] 23 at noon.”

Cookies can be store-bought or homemade and can be dropped off at the LBFE headquarters in Hancock.

Lastly, the nonprofit wants people to know that all are welcome at sit-down meal sites.

“We’d also like to let people know that if they’re alone for the holidays, college students, or anybody that feels like they would like to get together and have a good traditional family-style meal, they could come and join us,” continued Lowney. “And we also give all of our volunteers a meal.”

If you want to volunteer, check out the LBFE Christmas Holiday Volunteer Registration page by clicking here.

You can also call the headquarters office at (906)-482-6944 to volunteer or ask questions.

