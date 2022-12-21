Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly looking for volunteer drivers and cookie donations for annual Christmas meals

The Upper Michigan Chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly is looking for additional...
The Upper Michigan Chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly is looking for additional volunteers to deliver annual Christmas meals to seniors, as well requesting homemade or store-bought cookie donations.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Christmas Day, Little Brothers and Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) will host its annual Christmas senior dinners for five U.P. counties.

Offering delivery and sit-down options, this is the Upper Michigan Chapter’s 40th year providing these meals. Sit-down meals will begin starting at 1 p.m.

It will consist of turkey, stuffing, mashed and sweet potatoes, vegetables and more.

Before the festivities begin, however, the organization needs some help.

“We are more in need of delivery drivers at most if not all of our sites,” said LBFE Program Manager Pam Lowney. “A lot of our elders can’t make it out. They’re not wanting to leave their house yet for different reasons, and so that puts our need for delivery drivers up a little bit more than normal.”

Volunteers will deliver meals between noon and 2 p.m. and are encouraged to spend some time with the seniors they meet.

Little Brothers is also looking for musicians to play at sit-down meal sites.

Finally, they’re hoping for donations of a staple holiday treat.

“One of our greatest needs at this point is cookies, which each of our elders receives,” LBFE Donor Relations Manager Amber Goodman. “We’re about halfway there at this moment. We still need about 2,400 cookies, and we would ideally like to receive all these cookies by [Dec.] 23 at noon.”

Cookies can be store-bought or homemade and can be dropped off at the LBFE headquarters in Hancock.

Lastly, the nonprofit wants people to know that all are welcome at sit-down meal sites.

“We’d also like to let people know that if they’re alone for the holidays, college students, or anybody that feels like they would like to get together and have a good traditional family-style meal, they could come and join us,” continued Lowney. “And we also give all of our volunteers a meal.”

If you want to volunteer, check out the LBFE Christmas Holiday Volunteer Registration page by clicking here.

You can also call the headquarters office at (906)-482-6944 to volunteer or ask questions.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benefit-eligible families will receive holiday grocery assistance
Houghton-area law enforcement is alerting the community of an individual who may have been on...
UPDATE: Ohio man wanted for murder was not on MTU campus
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
1 dead after snowmobile crash in Au Train Township
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s

Latest News

The Portage Lake District Library is planning on beginning a series of interior redesigns, the...
Portage Lake District Library to redesign interior in May
TV6's Pavlina Osta and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Tuesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (12/20/2022)
45 landowners and timber professionals listen to forest health presentations
Forest health workshop educates landowners, timber professionals on invasive species
A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Monday evening.
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence